What is Minnesota’s Young American Leaders Program? [PODCAST]

I was joined today by Talent Director Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, Sartell Mayor and Strategic Account Manager with CH Robinson, Ryan Fitzthum and Clare Richards a member of MYALP. YALP is a Harvard based program bringing young leaders together to develop a strategy for increasing the engagement of young, culturally fluent talent in the continuing and critically important work of community building for the greater St. Cloud region. Listen to my conversation with Gail, Ryan and Clare below.

Ryan leads the GSDC young leaders initiative project in a volunteer capacity for the next year. The two focus areas are Connector Initiative and the Talent Initiative. The Connector Initiative is to seek young leaders in the community and connect them with opportunities. The Talent Initiative is to connect underserved individuals with career opportunities in critical middle-skill positions within the Central Minnesota community.

The 2020 MYALP Cohort includes Clare Richards, Ryan Cross, Leslie Dingmann, Dan Edelbrock, Hudda Ibrahim, Karl Nohner, Marie Pflipsen, Amanda Romaine, Lacey Schirmers and Jonathan Wong.

MYALP Cohorts can range from ages 18 to 48. Learn more about MYALP here. Learn more about jobs in the St. Cloud area at greaterstcloudjobspot.com.