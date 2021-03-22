Wet Stretch of Weather to Start the Week

National Weather Service

UNDATED -- A prolonged rainfall event will begin Monday night and last into Wednesday afternoon.

The storm bringing us this rainfall will also send temperatures back closer to normal mid-week.

So far for the month of March, we've had 1.27 inches of precipitation, which is a little above normal.

Drought Monitor

However, the Drought Monitor has the entire state either at abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, so widespread rain would actually be a good thing.

Get our free mobile app

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Filed Under: drought monitor, National Weather Service
Categories: St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top