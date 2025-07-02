Metro Bus Advances Plans for Western Transit Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is ready to move forward with building a new Western Transit Center in Waite Park.

The Metro Bus Board of Commissioners approved the architect at their May 20th meeting and will now start preparing the lot for construction.

The new transit center will be at the corner of 2nd Avenue South and Sundial Drive and will open late next year.

The new hub will allow Metro Bus to implement service changes that will create new route alignments for better efficiency.

Metro Bus plans to hold public information sessions and outreach events in the coming months.

