Werner S. Gruber, 83, Spring Hill

July 5, 1935 - May 27, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill for Werner S. Gruber, age 83, of Spring Hill. Werner passed away suddenly on May 27, 2019 at his home. Reverend Marvin Enneking will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday (TODAY) and after 9 a.m. on Thursday both are at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Parish Prayers will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at church.

Werner was born July 5, 1935 in Paynesville, to Frank and Freda (Nietfeld) Gruber. He married Marilyn Schlangen on April 7, 1958 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Together they farmed in Spring Hill. Werner was an active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church where he was trustee for 17 years, St. Michael’s Men’s Society and Catholic United Financial. During his retirement years, he was well known for greeting and helping families with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home.

Werner will be remembered for his love of the land and conservation farming. As an avid competitive plowman, he was able to travel the world.

Werner is survived by his wife Marilyn, children Lila (Joe) Klein of Richmond, Henry (Karen) Gruber of St. Cloud, Glenna (Steve) Soenneker of Clear Lake, Gary (Lori) Gruber of Alexandria, Marina (Keith) Ostendorf of Savage, Gene (Eva) Gruber of Richmond, Bob (Shelly) Gruber of Becker and Conrad (Sandra) Gruber of Spring Hill, 25 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and sisters Agnes Kleve of Farmington and Lorraine Evans of Alaska.

Preceding Werner in death were his parents, infant son John, sister Mary Ann Roering, infant sister Rose and brothers-in-law Gerald Kleve and Alfred Roering.

Memorials are preferred.