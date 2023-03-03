Welding Discovery Day Monday at SCTCC

Welding Discovery Day Monday at SCTCC

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You’ll get a chance to test-drive a career as a welder Monday at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Welding Discovery Day is Monday, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., at SCTCC.

Prospective students will get to test out welding tools and safety gear, get insight from local welders and learn about career opportunities from local employers.

To be a part of the free informational session, park in lot D, use Door #8, and find classroom 1-377.

For more information, Call or text Tom (320-761-3370) or email tom.hickey@CSJobs.org

