Weekend Prep Sports Schedule

PHOTO: Dave Overlund

The #1 ranked Cathedral boys hockey team will host #6 Mahtomedi Saturday afternoon at the MAC. Puck drop is set for 3:15 at Dave Torrey Arena at the MAC.

Cathedral is 13-1-1 this season, while the Zephyrs check in at 13-5.

FRIDAY: 
Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Willmar 6 PM
Brainerd @ Sartell 7:15 PM
Rocori @ Tech 7:15 PM
Cathedral @ Little Falls 7:15 PM

Boys Basketball
Cathedral @ Esko 7:15 PM
Rocori @ Apollo 7:15 PM

Boys Hockey
Brainerd @ Sartell 7:15 PM

Girls Hockey
Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Roseau 7:30 PM
St. Cloud @ Thief River Falls 7:30 PM

SATURDAY:
Boys Basketball
Tech @ Becker 3 PM

Girls Hockey
St. Francis @ River Lakes 2 PM
St. Cloud @ Roseau 2 PM

Boys Hockey
River Lakes @ Sauk Centre 5 PM

Categories: high school sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top