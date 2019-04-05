Website Ranks St. Cloud as Worst Minnesota City to Drive In

ST. CLOUD -- It's been a long-running joke in St. Cloud...bad drivers, terrible traffic and too many stop lights. Well, now there is a new report out that lists St. Cloud as the worst Minnesota city to drive in.

24/7 Wall Street has ranked the worst city to drive in for all 50 states and the Granite City was listed as Minnesota's worst.

The company created an index comprised of things like commute time, safety, the convenience of driving, gas prices and car thefts.

St. Cloud's average commute time is 20.9 minutes which is actually lower than the statewide average of 23.8 minutes.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, St. Cloud has 11.1 fatal accidents per 100,000 people. That's compared to the state average of 6.4 but lower than the nationwide average of 11.4 fatalities per 100,000 Americans.

The report lists car thefts in St. Cloud at 151.2 per 100,000 people.

24/7 Wall Street is a financial news and opinion website based in Delaware.