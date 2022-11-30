Weather Announcements for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

BUSINESS

-- There will be no class for Julie's K-9 K-thru-12 for tonight, due to the weather.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

