Weather Announcements for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022.
SCHOOLS (2-Hour Early Release):
- Benton-Stearns Education District
The Pioneers, Voyagers, and New Frontiers programs will close two hours early.
- Sartell-St. Stephen
No afternoon Preschool
No after-school activities or athletics
No Community Education classes
KIDSTART/KIDSTOP will be open until 4:00 p.m.
- Sauk Rapids-Rice
All Early Childhood afternoon and evening classes, after-school athletics, activities, facility rentals, and Community Education evening programs are canceled.
- St. Cloud Area School District
All preschool classes are canceled. All after-school activities, practices, and evening classes are canceled. This includes Community Education, Adult Basic Education, Early Childhood Education, and McKinley-ALC classes
- St. John's Prep
After-school activities and after-school study programming canceled. No activity bus.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.