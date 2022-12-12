Weather Announcements for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022.

SCHOOLS (2-Hour Early Release):



- Benton-Stearns Education District

The Pioneers, Voyagers, and New Frontiers programs will close two hours early.

- Sartell-St. Stephen

No afternoon Preschool

No after-school activities or athletics

No Community Education classes

KIDSTART/KIDSTOP will be open until 4:00 p.m.

- Sauk Rapids-Rice

All Early Childhood afternoon and evening classes, after-school athletics, activities, facility rentals, and Community Education evening programs are canceled.

- St. Cloud Area School District

All preschool classes are canceled. All after-school activities, practices, and evening classes are canceled. This includes Community Education, Adult Basic Education, Early Childhood Education, and McKinley-ALC classes



- St. John's Prep

After-school activities and after-school study programming canceled. No activity bus.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.