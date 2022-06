UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, June 20th, 2022.

Sports:

-- Palmer Ball is canceled for Monday night.

-- Sauk Rapids adult softball games for Monday night are canceled.

-- St. Cloud Park & Recreation baseball and softball are canceled Monday evening.

If you have a weather-related announcement, you can call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.