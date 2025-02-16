UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Monday, February 17th, 2025.

Get our free mobile app

SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY:

Classes at Saint John’s Prep will be cancelled because of the wind-chill. The basketball games scheduled and other after school activities are all cancelled as well.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud

175 Years of Benton County History