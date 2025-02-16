Weather Announcements for Monday, February 17th, 2025
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Monday, February 17th, 2025.
Get our free mobile app
SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY:
Classes at Saint John’s Prep will be cancelled because of the wind-chill. The basketball games scheduled and other after school activities are all cancelled as well.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud
175 Years of Benton County History