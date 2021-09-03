Wayne W. Westergren, 81, Waite Park

December 29, 1939 – August 31, 2021

Wayne William Westergren, age 81, Waite Park, MN, died peacefully Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by his wife and family.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Grace United Methodist Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. A private burial will be in Zion Cemetery, Bertha, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Wayne was born December 29, 1939 in Bertha, MN to Elmer F. and Edith M. (Captain) Westergren. He attended school in Bertha where he met his first wife, Lorraine Priebe. They were married on February 13, 1960 in Eagle Bend, MN. They were blessed with six children whom they raised in Bertha where Wayne was an active member of the FFA Alumni and New Life Church of God.

Wayne farmed for many years, worked as an auto mechanic with his brother Bruce at Bruce’s Auto and worked at Harm’s Bros in Bertha. Wayne and Lorraine moved to Deerwood, MN to be caretakers at Camp Arrowhead, a Christian based camp. While in Deerwood Wayne also worked with Ed Godfrey at Godfrey Plumbing as an assistant, he was an active member of Community Alliance Church in Garrison and the Sno-Serpents snowmobile club. He spent many enjoyable hours grooming the snowmobile trails.

After Wayne’s wife, Lorraine, passed on January 23, 2010 he moved to the St. Cloud area to be closer to his children and grandchildren. That is where he met Elaine Hartfiel. They were married on September 8, 2012 at Grace UMC, St. Cloud, MN. They made their home together in Waite Park where he was involved with Grace UMC, the neighborhood they lived in and of course remained a big part of his children and grandchildren’s lives.

Wayne loved old church hymns, country music, old tractors and trains. He loved being with his family where they all knew they could count on “Dad/Grandpa”.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine Westergren of Waite Park, MN; children, Audrey (Terry) Skoczen of Rice, MN; Arlen (Jean Wildtraut) Westergren of St. Cloud, MN; Brian (Lora) Westergren of Alexandria, MN; Julie Lewis of St. Cloud, MN; Mark (Pam) Westergren of Sauk Rapids, MN; and Kaye (Jon) Krause of St. Cloud, MN; brother Bruce (Liz) Westergren of Eagle Bend, MN; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Jennifer, Lisa, Tiffany, Zachary and Kaitlyn; and five great grandchildren, Nicholas, Abby, Carter, Drew and Reeghan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Lorraine.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.