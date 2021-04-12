Wayne M. Bellmont, 69, Waite Park

December 16, 1951 - April 8, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be 2:00-5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17 at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park to honor and pay tribute to Wayne M. Bellmont, age 69, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a brief, yet courageous battle with COVID-19. Anyone attending is encouraged to drive their classic car or motorcycle to the event. Burial will be with full military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Wayne was born December 16, 1951 in St. Cloud to Lawrence & Rose (Maus) Bellmont of Grand Lake. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and attended Alexandria Technical College for Diesel Mechanics and St. Cloud Technical College for Business. Wayne honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He married Audrey Meemken on February 20, 1982 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Wayne was owner/operator of Power Equipment Plus in Sauk Rapids for 33 years. He was so handy and loved the challenge of fixing things. Owning his own business was always a dream that he had and his strong work ethic and dedication to helping others made that possible. Wayne had a genuine interest in his customers and their lives. He also worked the night shift at Quebecor Printing for 10 years while running his business. Wayne was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park where he liked to help with the homecooked Bouja with the Men’s Group. He also was a life member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 and he was incredibly proud of his service. Wayne cared about his family and was a true and steadfast provider to them. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, camping and snowmobiling, where he was a member of the Benton County Snowmobilers Club. Wayne was generous yet stubborn, admired for his shoulder bouncing chuckle, a lover of all animals and he always supported others in their work.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Audrey of Waite Park; daughters, Rachel (Mike) Laudenbach of Pleasant Lake and Vanessa Bellmont of Waite Park; sister and brother, Sharon Gnifkowski of North Palm Beach, FL and Allie Bellmont of Sauk Centre; step brother and stepsister, Wendelin (Kim) Schmitz and Mary Kay (Ed) Weinmann; grandchildren, Logan, Owen, and Gavin Laudenbach; and four four-legged fur grandbabies. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Dorothy; and step sisters, Bernie Garding and Alice Hansen.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the care team in ICU at the St. Cloud Hospital especially Dr. Lyons for the compassionate care that was shown to Wayne and his family.