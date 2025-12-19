May 11, 1947 - December 16, 2025

A memorial service will be 6:30 PM, Sunday, December 28, 2025 for Wayne Benoit, 78, of St. Augusta. Services will be at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM and continue until the time of the service.

Wayne was born on May 11, 1947 to Herbert and Henrietta Clara (Rosha) Benoit in Saint Cloud where he was raised and educated, graduating in 1965 from St. Cloud Technical High School. It was in High School were he met Eileen Oien. The couple married on July 22, 1967 in St. Augusta MN.

Following basic training in Georgia, Wayne served in the US Army National Guard for 6 years. He worked for his uncle doing concrete curb and gutter work for a time before working as a small engine mechanic with Bee Line Marine and Mimbach Hardware. After several years, he was hired by NSP/Xcel Energy. He retired as a Warehouse Foreman in 2009.

Wayne worked hard. Besides his full-time employment he spent endless hours helping on his parents’ family farm. He was forever tinkering in his shop with engines that his family and friends would bring him for repair. He could also play hard. He was a catcher for the St. Augusta Gussies, a local amateur baseball league. He formed life-long friendships celebrating the wins or forgetting the losses with both teammates and rivals. Wayne always looked forward to deer hunting with his son. Racoon hunting with both of his kids and coon hounds gave him a special thrill and will continue to be the source of his favorite funny stories.

Wayne is survived by his wife Eileen; his children, Michelle(Shelly) (Tony Storms) Benoit and Ross (Kris Kronenberg) Benoit, both of Clearwater; Grandchildren, Daniel Mace of St. Cloud, Julie (Austyn) Booth of Tomahawk, WI; siblings, Janet (Wayne) Shamla of Buffalo; Diane Bauer of Everett, WA; Renee (Mark) Kunkel of Kimball; Karen (Gary) Cater of Clearwater and Sandra Benoit of St. Augusta.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leroy “Butch” and Ronald Benoit and his sisters, Joanne Benoit, Bonita Benoit and Donna Benoit.