STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public that a No Wake Ordinance is in place on many area lakes. The Sheriff's Office says while the water level in a few lakes has dropped, many are still high or continue to rise with almost two inches of rain received in the region since the 4th of July.

What Lakes in Stearns County have the No Wake Rule in Effect?

The No Wake Rule is in place for all watercraft within 300 feet of the shoreline. Area lakes where the No Wake is in effect include: Two Rivers Lake, Rice Lake, North Brown's Lake, Big Lake, the entire Sauk River Chain of Lakes, Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Lake Augusta, and Lake Caroline.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for people to heed the ordinance when visiting area lakes and to expect law enforcement to be present. The No Wake rule has been removed for Long and Crooked Lakes as the water there has dropped to acceptable levels.

