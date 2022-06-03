Schmitt: Clears Up Confusion About No-Wake Zones

The high water levels continue to be a factor on the chain or lakes in the Richmond/Cold Spring area. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says the Sauk River chain of lakes still has a no-wake zone. Schmitt says initially when it was implemented they put a restriction that boaters had a no-wake restriction within 300 feet from shore. He says since water levels haven't gone down much the entire water surface of the Sauk River chain of lakes is now under a no-wake zone. Schmitt says officials are enforcing this. He says what he's hearing is offenders will get a warning for the first offense but will be ticketed if they do it again. Schmitt says boaters cannot run their boat wide open anywhere on the Sauk River chain of lakes.

Schmitt says the confusion could be coming from policies on other lakes in the area where boaters can run their boats wide open if they are 300 feet from shore. He says their some lakes that have suggested no-wake zones. Schmitt says it is important to know the restrictions that may be in place on area lakes prior to using them.

Schmitt says fishing is really good throughout the state. He says water temperatures haven't risen much which is leading to a good walleye bite in most locations in the state. He says minnow are still the best bet but he's hearing anglers have had success with nightcrawlers and plastics too. Schmitt says he's always been a proponent of live bait but acknowledges people can have success with artificial baits. He says the best places to find fish continues to be channels, shallow water and along weed lines.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.