If you've ever dreamed of sleeping in a nutshell or just love to stay in fun new places, you're in luck. Planters is giving one lucky person the chance to spend two nights at the 'Inn A Nutshell' peanut mobile in Duluth, Minnesota.

According to their website, on September 17 at noon they're running a contest for a chance to book the getaway which will be from October 1st through Oct. 3.

Get our free mobile app

The "nuttiest living quarters" is mini hotel on wheels complete with a bed, electricity, couches and of course a snack bar consisting of Planters Peanuts.

That's not all you'll get if you win the contest. They're also offering up other Planters products, $1,500 for a travel stipend and a list of fun things you can do while you're in Duluth.

We recently told you that Mr. Peanut was in Minnesota honoring deserving people with their 'random acts of kindness' promotion. They recently stopped by a McDonald's drive-thru in Arden Hills and gave the 'singing' drive-thru attendant named Daniel Marshall $10,000.

If you'd like a chance to win the two night stay in the Mr. Peanut Inn A NUTshell, you can register on their website at noon on Friday, Sept. 17. There's a countdown on their website until the start of the contest.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls