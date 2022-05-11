WHO DOESN'T LOVE THEIR DOG

My dog Gloria is my sweet little angel. Before her, I had Sampson, a large, long & lean running machine of a Great Dane. Whether Gloria at 20 pounds or Sampson at 128, they both needed special food for their various allergies and conditions. During Covid, and even now, ordering their specialty foods has been difficult; leaving me to second guess and buy food for them that I'm not always sure is in their best interest. That's why I'm pretty excited about the new franchise that is coming to St. Cloud.

GREAT NEWS FOR DOG OWNERS

Vicki Davis from the Tri-County Humane Society sent me to a LinkedIn page that introduced Pet Evolution, a Twin Cities franchise that will soon be here in St. Cloud.

Pet Evolution was created by Rian and Mike, friends from the Twin Cities who opened their first store in Woodbury Minnesota. That first store was opened way back in 2012 and in 2018 they opened their second location in Arden Hills.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

PET EVOLUTION COMING TO ST. CLOUD

Now with franchise opportunities available, a local business owner named Scott Ziessman will be opening up a Pet Evolution in St. Cloud in June. Pet Evolution will be opening at 2716 Division Street West in St. Cloud.

Photo by Luke Jones on Unsplash

WHAT THEY OFFER

From what I understand, the store will offer a variety of services and is a membership-based store. They will provide grooming services, including bathing, nail trims, gland, ear cleaning, and more, as well as healthy pet foods in a variety of categories.

They will also offer a self-serve dog wash zone, providing state-of-the-art dog washing stations, as well as natural shampoo products, handheld sprayers, blow dryers, and unlimited clean bath towels.

Gloria, Photo by Kelly Cordes

WALK-IN GROOMING SERVICES?

Maybe the best thing of all? They will have Walk-in grooming services! No more waiting to get my dog's nails trimmed! If you can't come to them, they can bring their mobile nail trimming service to you.

I'm excited to see what Pet Evolution brings to us here in St. Cloud.

