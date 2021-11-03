Walz: Minnesota to Begin Vaccinating 5 to 11 Year Olds

ST. PAUL -- Following an extensive clinical trial and final recommendations from CDC for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota will begin vaccinating children this week.

To aid families, the state has launched a new webpage (mn.gov/vaxforkids) to help parents and guardians find 5- to 11-year-old children a vaccine and answer questions they may have about the vaccine.

Minnesota providers have ordered as many doses as possible from the federal government. Doses will arrive in waves this week, with most providers receiving their vaccines by this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

There are over 500,000 children across Minnesota that are now eligible for the vaccine. Ninety-four percent of Minnesota’s population is now eligible to be vaccinated.

14 Ridiculous Bad Google Reviews of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival