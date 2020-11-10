Walz: Data Shows Social Settings the Driving Force Behind Spread

MINNEAPOLIS -- As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz is turning the dials back to help control the spread.

Starting Friday in-person service will be cut off at bars and restaurants at 10:00 p.m., social gatherings at weddings, funerals and private gatherings limited to 50 in November and 25 people in December, and a maximum of 10 people, from up to three different households, in private gatherings.

Walz says the data shows that social settings make up 71-percent of the driving force behind the spread of the virus.

We're getting the data so much better 8-months in, that statistically we are seeing at least a doubling of infections that are happening after 9:00 p.m. as opposed to earlier in the evening.

Walz says these measures are aimed at young adults ages 18 to 35 as they are more likely to unknowingly spread the virus because of minimal or no signs of symptoms.

What we are seeing is the spread in private social gatherings, weddings, funerals, private parties and other small things and late night outings to bars and restaurants.

Walz says these moves are not meant to target any industry or activity, but rather limit what causes the spread, keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed and buy some time until a vaccine is ready.