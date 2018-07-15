Walter W. Pangburn, 63, Sauk Rapids and formerly of Merrifield

April 19, 1955 - July 11, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph for Walter W. Pangburn, age 63, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Merrifield, who passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at his home. A time of sharing will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Walter was born on April 19, 1955 to James and Maryann (Geer) Pangburn in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Deborah Lee Thompson on October 18, 1975 in Minneapolis. Walter worked for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board as a foreman, retiring after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Brainerd FocalPoint Photography Club, the Brainerd Northland Arboretum and the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 363.

Walter loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his children. He was a certified master naturalist who enjoyed spending time in and teaching people about nature. Part of spending time in nature included his passion for geocaching, which recently included 80 straight days of locating caches. Walter also enjoyed nature photography, camping at State Parks and volunteering at the Northland Arboretum. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and love of his family.

He is survived by mother, Maryann Foster; children, Karlee (Dave) Schramel and Dusten; sisters, Bonnie Pangburn and Kathy Pangburn; brothers-in-law, Gary Thompson, Tom (Karen) Thompson and Rob (Jane) Thompson and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah on December 30, 2010; father, James Pangburn; sister, Marietta Geer, and mother and father-in-law, Ken (Marilyn) Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.