Walter E. Gustavson, 93, Becker

September 17, 1931 - June 15, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Family will be having private services for Walter E. Gustavson, age 93, who passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, June 15, 2025. Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery in Boyd.

Walter was born September 17, 1931 in Montevideo to Oscar and Valborg (Noren) Gustavson. Walter and his brother, Floyd, started Gustavson Grinding where he worked as a machinist for 30 years. He enjoyed spending time trap shooting, hunting, reading, and flying his own plane. Walter was a generous, giving, kind, caring man, loved by his family and friends.

Walter is survived by his brother, Floyd (Muriel) of Ramsey; nieces and nephews, Grai Lee, Greg, Noreen, Gene and Erica.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Muriel (Norman) Andrews.