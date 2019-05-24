Walter C. Lodermeier, 94, Jacob’s Prairie

September 10, 1924 - May 21, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Walter C. Lodermeier age 94, who died Tuesday at Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st in the church. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring

Walter was born on September 10, 1924, in St. Joseph, MN to Louis and Clara O’Matry Schroeder. He married Geneva Stock on October 6, 1945. After Geneva’s death he married Lucille Kotschavar on October 8, 1996. Walter worked as a Loan Officer with Production Credit Association. He was a Master Gardener, who enjoyed carpentry work and volunteering at Assumption Home. Walter was a member of St. James Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his children, Marilyn (Jim) Counter of Thief River Falls, Sharon (Dennis) Skwira of Cold Spring, Judy (Fred) Ettel Freeport, Steve Lodermeier of St. Cloud, Kitty (Ken) Stang of Cold Spring, Jeff (Judy) Lodermeier of Holdingford; 15 grandchildren, 10 ½ great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie Stephanie; and sister-in-law, Linda Lodermeier.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Geneva (1992) and Lucille (2011); twin great-grandchildren, Addley and Easton Stang; daughter-in-law, Toni Lodermeier; brother, Elmer; sister, Barbara; brothers-in-law, Joe Stephanie, Ross Scalise and his niece, Mary Louise Stephanie.