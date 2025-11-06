July 12, 1934 - November 3, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 6, 2025 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bloomington and Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Wallace “Wally” W. Doble, age 91, who passed away Monday at St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Wally was born July 12, 1934 in St. Cloud to Wilbur and Ramona (Loegering) Doble. Wally married Clara Gmyrek on August 24, 1957 in Browerville and they lived in Minneapolis during their married life. He was VP of Sales and sold military equipment to other countries for over 40 years. Wally was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church. He enjoyed talking to people, made friends with everyone, golfing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Charles of Orlando, FL, David (Ronda) of Minneapolis and Sandra (Jarrett) Anderson of Rochester; grandchildren, Greg (Morgan), Alec, Evan, Ashley (Rhett), Andrew (Rachel), Matthew (Elizabeth); 8 great grandchildren; and siblings, Fran (Ron) Moening of Bloomington, Jeff (Linda) Doble of Lakeville and Mary Jo (Jerry) Buhl of Richfield.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Clara in 2016; daughter, Cathy in 2009; and brothers, John and Claude; daughter-in-law, Vicki.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.