Wallace “Wally” William Sondrol, 82, Rice

September 30, 1938 - December 3, 2020



Private service will be held due to Covid 19 for Wallace “Wally” William Sondrol age 82 of Rice, MN. He died on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Private inurnment will be held at the Spicer Cemetery in Spicer, MN.

Wally was born on September 30, 1938 in Willmar, MN, the son of Arnold and Annette (Ruter) Sondrol. He grew up on a farm near Spicer, MN and attended school in Spicer, graduating from high school there with the class of 1957. On January 7, 1961, he was united in marriage to Helen Kascht at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Six children were born to this union. After living in Paynesville for a few years, in 1967 they moved to a farm near Rice, MN. Early on Wally then sold cars at Plaza Buick in St. Cloud. He later sold Kirby vacuum cleaners until his retirement in 2003. During his entire life he loved when his grandkids came, over deer hunting, 4 wheeling, snowmobiling, or just to eat grandma’s homemade soup.

He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church at Mayhew Lake, MN.

In was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by; his wife Helen of 59 years. Five daughters, Cindy (Lorin) Besser, Lisa (Terry) Fox, Carol Sondrol, Linda Sondrol, and Chris Thayer; one son, Steven Sondrol; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; his brothers and sister, Edward (Lou) Sondrol, Dolores Dengrude, and Marvin Sondrol, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.