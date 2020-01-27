Waite Park Votes to Deny Asteria Inn Hotel License Renewal

WAITE PARK -- The Asteria Inn and Suites in Waite Park remains closed.

During Monday’s meeting, the city council voted to deny the recent application for Asteria’s Hotel License renewal.

The hotel was closed back in June due to a number of violations including health and safety concerns.

Waite Park Building Inspector Jeff Howe says the property owner has completed the work to the east portion of the building, which would be appropriate for guest. However, the west side of the building is still incomplete.

The property owner told the council he is unsure if he wants to open the west side of the building, which is why the work is not done.

As part of the denial, the council stated once the owner has a plan for the west part of the building, he can submit another license renewal request to be brought before the council.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app