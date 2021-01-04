Waite Park to Hold Sex Offender Notification Meeting

WAITE PARK – The Waite Park Police Department will hold a community notification meeting on a level-three sex offender moving into the city.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says Jimmie McCarthy will be moving into a residence near 5th Avenue North.

Officials did not provide information on McCarthy’s age or nature of his crime.

A community education and notification presentation will be held on Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Waite Park City Hall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents can either attend the meeting in-person or virtually via Zoom. Masks will be required in city hall.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Waite Park Police Department at 3220-251-6300.