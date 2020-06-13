Waite Park Police Squad Car Involved in Crash Friday

WAITE PARK -- A marked police squad car was involved in a crash in Waite Park on Friday. The incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. on 10th Avenue South.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says an officer was driving north on 10th Avenue South when he noticed a vehicle in front of him run a red light at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and Highway 23/2nd Street South.

Bentrud says the officer turned on his emergency lights to catch the violator and proceeded to drive through the intersection. The officer cleared the eastbound lane of traffic but collided with an SUV in the westbound lane.

Authorities say the SUV rolled over onto its roof and the front end of the squad car was extensively damaged, but no one was hurt in the crash.

The names of the officer and the driver of the SUV have not yet been released.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the crash investigation.