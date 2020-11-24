Waite Park Police Believe Alcohol A Factor in Motorcycle Crash

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police say alcohol may have been a factor in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

At around 9:15 p.m. a Stearns County Deputy saw a motorcycle make an unsafe lane change cutting in front of traffic in the 1400 block of Division Street/County Road 75 in Waite Park.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist sped off and began traveling down the wrong way of County Road 75. The deputy did not pursue.

A short time later authorities received reports of a motorcycle crash near 58 Division Street West in Waite Park. It was determined the motorcycle was the same one deputies tried to stop.

Police say the driver, 31-year-old Justin Fischer of St. Joseph, lost control of the motorcycle when he attempted to cross the median to get into the eastbound lane and struck a street sign.

Fischer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and is in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.