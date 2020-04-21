Waite Park Officials Share Progress of Amphitheater Site [VIDEO]

WAITE PARK --Construction on the amphitheater in Waite Park continues to move along as scheduled.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says they've made a lot of progress on the site and are planning to open the venue later this summer.

We still hope to be open sometime this summer, and the construction of this will be completed by the beginning of June.

The roof of the stage has been installed and the interior work of the box office, concession stand and greenrooms are getting closer to completion.

Public Works Director Bill Schluenz says the site still has a lot of concrete work that needs to done.

The Ledge is expected to host about 15 to 20 national acts every year and will sit roughly 5,000 people. It is still unknown at this time who the first few acts will be.