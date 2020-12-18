Waite Park Officials Feel Better Prepared to Open ‘The Ledge’

WAITE PARK -- Despite not holding a single concert this year, anticipation continues to grow for Waite Park's newest entertainment venue.

The Ledge Amphitheater was supposed to open over the summer, but due to the pandemic, the facility has remained empty.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says while the construction wrapped up this summer, the pandemic did delay some items, which are currently being worked on.

Just like if you're building a new house, you need furnishing as well. Over the winter we will work on getting the building all furnished and be ready to go by early June of 2021.

New West, the management company the city hired to promote The Ledge, is already working on developing a schedule for next year.

Meredith Lyon is the Facilities Manager for the amphitheater. She says these extra months have allowed them to take a step back and reevaluate things.

Any time you have more time to reflect on how a space is going to be used, plus we had other groups contact us to use the space, that kind of brings other ideas to mind. We want this space to be unique.

Lyon says they are looking at a variety of options to utilize the facility, such as smaller community events, in addition to the national events. She adds they are even considering renting out the space in the off-season.

As for the national acts, Johnson says it could be around April before we learn who will be the first to grace the stage because many artists are waiting to see what the pandemic brings.

The Ledge will seat roughly 5,000 people, with a few VIP seating areas. It's expected to and draw about 10-15 national acts every year.

Waite Park broke ground on the entertainment site in August of 2018. The facility cost roughly $10-million, with $5 million of that cost coming from state bonding dollars.