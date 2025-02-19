Waite Park Non-Profit Receives Grant

Waite Park Non-Profit Receives Grant

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Waite Park non-profit has received a grant from a statewide organization.

The Women's Foundation of Minnesota has announced a total of $425,000 in general operating grants to 22 organizations through its Fund for Safety. Twenty-seven percent of the grants are in rural or Greater Minnesota.

The Terebinth Refuge in Waite Park has received $20,000 to continue support for trafficked and sexually exploited women.

The Women's Foundation of Minnesota was founded in 1983 and it is the first statewide women's foundation in the country.

