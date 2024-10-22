Ken Schmitt Running for Waite Park Mayor

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Two men currently on the Waite Park City Council want to be the city's next mayor.

Ken Schmitt has been a council member for the past five years after also serving on the Park Board and Planning Commission. He says his 30-plus years with a business background make him an ideal candidate to run the city.

He says a top issue for him is better communication with the residents.

Make them more aware of what's going on, and how their tax dollars are being spent. The other thing is to grow the city, the more we grow the less tax burden there is on everybody.

Schmitt says the city has room to grow out toward Bel Clare Acres.

Realistically I'd like to see some more residential, I wouldn't mind seeing some mixed-use done. The city of St. Joseph has done a great job in their downtown. To me, that's a wonderful way to grow the city.

He says he'd like to create a focus group to brainstorm on how to enhance more development in Waite Park.

He says the new Public Service Building with the remodel of city hall is a top issue for the community right now.

As for the fire department, Schmitt says he's still hoping they can attract some new volunteers, but he knows a merger with other area cities is probably likely.

I think we're almost going to have to merge, there's plenty of little cities along with St. Cloud and the thing is to go out and buy new equipment you are talking millions of dollars, and little cities just can't afford to do that, there's a lot of equipment that can be shared.

Waite Park has long been known as a retail hub in central Minnesota, moving forward Schmitt says the small unique shops, combined with the big box stores, will continue to make Waite Park a shopping destination.

Get our free mobile app

He says he wants Waite Park to be known as a place where everybody wants to live with a lot of amenities.

If you'd like to listen to the conversation with Ken, it is available below.

The other candidate for Waite Park Mayor is Mike Linquist. Current Mayor Rick Miller is not running for re-election.

READ RELATED ARTICLES