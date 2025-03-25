Waite Park Man Sentenced for Fatal Drug Overdose
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man who pleaded guilty to a murder charge in connection to a 2022 fatal drug overdose has been sentenced.
A Stearns County judge has sentenced 31-year-old Jibril Mohamed Ibrahim to more than seven years in prison. He gets credit for serving 306 days in the county jail.
Ibrahim pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree murder in November.
Ibrahim was accused of supplying a St. Joseph woman with a fentanyl-laced blue pill. The woman was found unresponsive on the morning of October 24th, 2022. Efforts to save the victim, including administering Narcan were unsuccessful. Authorities say a piece of tin foil containing a charred blue pill was found near the woman.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities used the woman's phone to search her phone logs, text messages, and social media. Investigators learned the woman was communicating with Ibrahim and had purchased the pill from Ibrahim just hours before her death.
