Waite Park Man Dies in Friday Morning Crash East of St. Cloud

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man is dead after he crashed his pickup in Sauk Rapids Friday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 23 at 35th Avenue NE near Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene just after 6:00 a.m.

Troopers say the driver, 24-year-old Jhon Prada Linarez was northbound on Highway 23 when he went off the road and crashed into a utility box and a business sign.

The patrol says Prada Linarez was not belted in and died in the crash.

The roads were wet at the time of the crash.

