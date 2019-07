WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park man faces a felony domestic assault charge after allegedly trying to strangle a woman Saturday.

Waite Park Police were called to the 1200 block of 3rd Street North on a domestic assault in progress.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had visible injuries to her neck and was treated at the scene. Police arrested 33-year-old Floyd Carlson on suspicion of domestic assault by strangulation.