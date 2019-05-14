Waite Park Fleet Farm Unveils Newly Renovated Store [GALLERY]

WAITE PARK -- After months of construction the Waite Park Fleet Farm remodel is finally completed.

The store held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon to celebrate their re-opening.

CEO Derick Prelle says when they began the design process they really wanted to add several key elements to help with the customers overall experience.

We wanted to make an older store more shop-able. You're going to see it's brighter, more aisle space, and we have a lot more products on the floor. We also wanted to add a lot of new services to the store.

The renovations included adding about 22,000 square-feet of sales floor space, doubling the grocery selection, upgraded the check-out area, new signage inside and outside the store and adding several new products.

Prelle says while the interior renovation is done, there are a few more things they want to do to the exterior.

We're going to redo the parking lot, refinishing our convenience store, gas pumps and car wash. Finally we are going to give a face lift to our garden center, so if you give us a few more months we will wrap that up this summer.

This is the first of the companies 42 stores to get the remodel. The Waite Park location was first built in 1979 and first renovated in 1994.

