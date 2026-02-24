ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A large Wisconsin-based retailer has agreed to make policy changes on how it sells guns in Minnesota after a court settlement. Attorney General Keith Ellison says Fleet Farm has agreed to significant policy changes on how it sells firearms and to pay $1 million to the state of Minnesota.

In October of 2022, Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm in which he alleged that the retailer negligently sold firearms to straw purchasers, aided and abetted those criminals, and contributed to gun trafficking in Minnesota by allowing guns to get into the wrong hands.

In the consent judgment, Fleet Farm agrees to take multiple steps across its Minnesota stores, including: a specific list of warning signs of potential straw purchases that employees must monitor, improved training for employees who sell guns, software that allows employees to track gun sales across different Fleet Farm locations, and a new trace request monitoring system.

The court's summary judgment details the circumstances of Fleet Farm's sales to two straw purchasers, Jerome Horton and Sarah Elwood, and how one of the guns sold to Horton was allegedly used in a mass shooting at the Truck Park Bar in St. Paul that resulted in the death of 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured 14 others.

In an issued statement, Fleet Farms Director of Firearms Compliance, Kevin McGowan, says, "We are pleased to have reached a resolution with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office on this matter. We condemn gun violence and remain committed to partnering with law enforcement and community leaders to help keep our communities safe."

The decision comes on the heels of Governor Tim Walz announcing his comprehensive gun violence prevention package.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

