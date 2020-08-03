Waite Park Considering Referendum Question on November Ballot

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are considering putting a referendum question on the upcoming ballot this fall's election.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider a resolution to remove the Civil Service Personnel Board.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says the board was created decades ago to help in the hiring, promotion, and suspension process among city personnel.

In order to remove the civil service board, it has to be voted on via a referendum. If the council approves the measure, the question would be put on the November 3rd ballot.

Johnson says the city will then look at creating a hiring committee with the same members to assist in the hiring process moving forward.