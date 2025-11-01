UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's been a mild and relatively dry fall so far in Minnesota. What can we expect as we move into November?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its updated outlook for the month.

They say we should expect the temperatures to be warmer than normal across the state.

Climate Prediction CenterFor the beginning of November, St. Cloud's average high temperature is about 48 degrees. By the end of the month, the average high temperature is about 30 degrees.

The Weather Channel's long-range outlook calls for highs in the 50s through the first week of the month. The second week of the month the high temps settle down into the 40s.

The record high temperatures in St. Cloud for the first week of November are all in the 70s, so while we'll be mild, we won't be breaking any records.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center says we should have about average precipitation in November.

St. Cloud averages about 1.25 inches of rain in November. We also average about six inches of snow during the month.

So far this fall, St. Cloud is about 2.75 inches of rain below normal, and we're one inch of snow below normal.

The Weather Channel's long-range forecast is calling for a dry first week of the month, with the next best chance for rain on Saturday, November 8th.