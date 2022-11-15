Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park.

Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.

Burger Time has a very simple menu. Burgers, fries, shakes and sodas. There are a few variations like chicken sandwiches and some dessert type things and a couple other choices of sides. But it's still a fairly simple menu. They stick to what they know.

For me, it's been awhile since I have been to Burger Time. But I do remember the burgers being pretty good... it's fast food. And when i drive by the Waite Park location it always seems to be busy at normal meal times. They convenient hours. Open daily from 10-9pm. Sundays an hour later at 11am until 9pm.

So, in the mood for a "bigger burger"? Head to Burger Time in Waite Park for lunch!

