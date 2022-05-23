Waite Park Approves Drive-Thru Plans for Potential New Restaurant

WAITE PARK -- A proposed restaurant in Waite Park has cleared a key hurdle.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved 4-1 to allow a drive-thru at one of the Gateway Center multi-tenant buildings.

Get our free mobile app

Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says the property owner has been working with the potential tenant for the northern end space of the building and the drive-thru is a pivotal component for the project to move forward.

The property owner has been pretty proactive in looking for opportunities to revitalize this area and this is the step he is trying to do.

Noerenberg says while the drive-thru lane for that location is not ideal, staff has worked on a pedestrian and traffic plan to make the space workable, but the property owner must be willing to address any traffic issues that may arise.

The name of the restaurant has not been announced, but Noerenberg says it will be some type of Mexican restaurant.