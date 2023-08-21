Waite Park 10U Baseball Team Plays Well At World Series

The Waite Park 10u 'Red Machine' baseball team earned a trip to Indiana for their league's World Series. Waite Park finished their tournament with a 3-2 record and seventh place finish.

PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut loading...

WP started its tourney with a 2-1 record in pool play. Their first victory came against the Willamette Valley Nationals (OR) by a 5-3 final score before they dropped a 3-0 game to the Crown Point Bulldogs-Red team.

PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut loading...

Waite Park finished pool play by defeating Schererville (IN) by a 10-2 final score, earning the team the #7 seed in bracket play.

PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut loading...

The Red Machine topped the Crown Point Bulldogs- White team 3-0 before ultimately falling to the #2 seed Altamonte All Stars 10-0 in the quarterfinals.

PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut loading...

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures