Waite Park 10U Baseball Team Plays Well At World Series

PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut

The Waite Park 10u 'Red Machine' baseball team earned a trip to Indiana for their league's World Series. Waite Park finished their tournament with a 3-2 record and seventh place finish.

PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut
WP started its tourney with a 2-1 record in pool play. Their first victory came against the Willamette Valley Nationals (OR) by a 5-3 final score before they dropped a 3-0 game to the Crown Point Bulldogs-Red team.

PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut
Waite Park finished pool play by defeating Schererville (IN) by a 10-2 final score, earning the team the #7 seed in bracket play. 

PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut
The Red Machine topped the Crown Point Bulldogs- White team 3-0 before ultimately falling to the #2 seed Altamonte All Stars 10-0 in the quarterfinals.

PHOTO: Richard Wildtraut
