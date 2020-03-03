Volunteer Weather Observers Needed in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We love to talk about the weather here in Minnesota, and now you can help spread the word on precipitation totals. The National Weather Service says they are looking for additional weather observers especially in greater Minnesota.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, & Snow Network is a group of over 20,000 volunteer precipitation observers nationwide. Reports from the volunteers are used by many local organizations at the local, state and national level, including the National Weather Service.

All you need to become a volunteer observer is a standard 4-inch diameter rain gauge, which is available to buy on their website.

You can report daily, during the rain or snow season, or whenever you're able to take measurements.