Voices For Veterans; What Is Recovery Night [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment I talked with St. Cloud V.A. Chief of Pharmacy, JD Anderson, veteran and organizer of "Recovery Night" Ken Salchout and St. Cloud of V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable. JD talked about what they have to offer in their pharmacy and how veterans can be more efficient with their medicines. Ken Salchout described what "Recovery Night" is and how it can be beneficial for veterans.

Voices for Veterans airs the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON. The segment is sponsored by Coil's Flags and Flagpoles.