Voices For Veterans; Baby Shower Edition [PODCAST]

Today on WJON I talked with Barry Venable (St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer) and Amber Willert (Women's Veteran Program Manager). The topic was the St. Cloud V.A. Baby Shower. The V.A. is offering gifts and a gathering for expecting veteran families. Amber talks about what participates could win and what they should expect. Listen to the conversation below.

Voices For Veterans is a segment that airs the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 on AM 1240-WJON.