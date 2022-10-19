Vivian Joyce Knoblach, 88, St. Cloud

July 13, 1934 - October 15, 2022

attachment-Vivian Knoblach loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Vivian Joyce Knoblach will be held Wednesday, October 26 at 10:30 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be at the Daniel Funeral Home from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 and one hour before service on Wednesday at the Church. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Vivian died at the St. Cloud Hospital with family by her side early on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88, after a long struggle with pulmonary hypertension.

Vivian Joyce (Lundgren) Knoblach was born at home in rural Yellow Medicine County (near Canby, MN) on July 13, 1934. She was the only daughter of Edwin J. and Sylvia E. (Cech) Lundgren.

Viv grew up on a small farm in Lac Qui Parle County near Louisberg, MN. As a young girl Viv remembered going outside to pump water, and being afraid of the big horses her Dad had for field work before he bought a tractor.

Viv experienced her first eight years of education in a one room country school. She remembered walking to school two miles each way, except when the cows weren’t out and she could cut across her neighbors’ field.

Viv was a bright girl and graduated as valedictorian from Appleton High School in 1952. She also represented Appleton at Girls State.

She attended Saint Cloud State, and roomed with Dorine Knoblach, through whom she met her husband Marcellus (Mark) Peter Knoblach. They were married on December 27, 1955. In 1956 she graduated from Saint Cloud State with honors with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She taught third, fourth, and fifth grades at Granite Falls and Sauk Rapids until she left teaching to raise her growing family of four boys.

After her children were grown, she went back to work as church secretary for the First United Methodist Church, and then as an accountant and office manager at Mark’s real estate business.

Viv was a tireless volunteer when she was younger. She worked many years at the Saint Cloud Hospital gift shop and annual Holly Ball, was very active at St. Peter’s Church (among many contributions she made the drapes for the parsonage). She was a Scout Den Mother for nine years, and volunteered at the Stearns County Historical Society. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, and a charter member of the St. Peter’s Christian Women.

Viv was very organized and hard working. She was an unassuming and exceptionally patient person who was devoted to her family. Before getting arthritis, she liked to play the piano and sing. She did a lot of craft work, was a great decorator, researched family genealogy (especially her Swedish and Czech heritage), and in later years took up photography and did a lot reading. She was also a great cook, who always enjoyed trying new recipes. Her spritz cookies were fantastic, and she also made rosettes and many other baked goods.

In addition to living in Saint Cloud, she spent time with her family at their cabin on Big Fish Lake, and in later years lived much of the year with her husband in Phoenix, Arizona.

Viv is survived by her husband of 67 years, Mark, and four sons: James Michael (Janet) of St. Cloud, David Alan of Olympia, WA, Gerald Mark (Conni) of Chandler, AZ, and Michael Paul of Medford, MA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Daniel, Laura, Andrew, Anna, Alex, Aaron, and Anson, as well as her sisters-in-law Jean West and Mary Knoblach, and ten nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Don Lundgren.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids.