Let's be honest -- zoos can be a lot of fun. It's awesome to see the strange and exotic animals all in one place. But face it -- it's the BABY animals that melt our hearts and force our wallets to fly open. (Looking at you, gift shop...)

And of course, this is the time of year Safari North Wildlife Park is celebrating all their new young residents with their second annual Baby Animal Weekend.

The event at the Brainerd park is free with a paid admission into the park and runs from 9 am-6 pm on Saturday, June 15th and Sunday, June 16th. Last admission into the park is 5 pm.

It's located at 8493 MN-371, Brainerd, MN 56401.

Here's a sample of what you may see this weekend.

attachment-Safari1 (PHOTO: Safari North Wildlife Park) loading...

attachment-Safari2 (PHOTO: Safari North Wildlife Park) loading...

attachment-Safari3 (PHOTO: Safari North Wildlife Park) loading...

attachment-Safari-Muntjac (PHOTO: Safari North Wildlife Park) loading...

attachment-Safari-MoreBabyDeer (PHOTO: Safari North Wildlife Park) loading...

attachment-SafariLemurs (PHOTO: Safari North Wildlife Park) loading...

attachment-Safari-BabyRoo (PHOTO: Safari North Wildlife Park) loading...

attachment-Safari-BabyDeer (PHOTO: Safari North Wildlife Park) loading...

attachment-Safari-AddaxAntelope (PHOTO: Safari North Wildlife Park) loading...