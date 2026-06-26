ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Thursday at about 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 45 and Lakota Drive Southwest.

A North Memorial Ambulance was nearby when the call was dispatched and was on the scene within minutes. Douglas County Deputies and Alexandria Police Officers also arrived and found the driver of the motorcycle.

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The 65-year-old Alexandria man was taken to Alomere Health Hospital, where he died. His name has not been released pending notification of family members.

The driver of the pickup was a 16-year-old boy from Alexandria.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.