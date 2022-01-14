Virginia “Jenny” E. Plemel, 77, Sauk Rapids

April 10, 1944 - January 13, 2022

Virginia "Jenny" E. Plemel, age 77 of Sauk Rapids, MN, died on January 13, 2022.

Virginia was born on April 10, 1944 in Sauk Rapids to Fred and Mildred (Jansen) Benner. She married Bill Plemel on November 16, 1963. Jenny worked as a bartender at the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. She was also a member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, especially solitaire and cribbage, and watching wrestling every Monday night. She was humble, strong and at times, stubborn. Jenny enjoyed spending time with her family and listening to Elvis Presley.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, John of Sauk Rapids, Joe of Sauk Rapids, Laura (Jeff) Hoihjelle of Sauk Rapids and Gary (Cathy) of Sartell; granddaughters, Nikole (Sam) Cooney, Amanda (Connor), Alexis, Mackenzie and Mariah Plemel; great grandson, Lucas Cooney; great granddaughter, Peyton Cooney; sister, Margaret Crosthwaite of Rice and brother, Ralph (Lisa) Benner of Long Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill in 2010; sister, Dolores Doeden and brothers, Robert, James and Edward Benner.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care that was given to Jenny, and especially to her granddaughter, Amanda who also cared for Jenny her final months.

Service times will be added on Monday, January 17, 2022.